Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.82. Xilinx posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

XLNX traded up $12.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.34. The company had a trading volume of 177,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $179.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.86.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth $40,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.