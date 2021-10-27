Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,337 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xencor were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 3.7% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Xencor by 86.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

XNCR stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.92 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.