WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,103,000 after buying an additional 98,018 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

