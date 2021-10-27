Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $868.80

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 868.80 ($11.35) and traded as low as GBX 827.50 ($10.81). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 831 ($10.86), with a volume of 128,048 shares.

WKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 922.50 ($12.05).

The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 895.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 868.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other news, insider Duncan Owen purchased 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

