Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $122.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,561. Woodward has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.49. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

