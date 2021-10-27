Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $31.63. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on WIPKF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$29.27 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Winpak in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

