Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded by KeyCorp

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.
Shares of WGO opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53.
In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.
