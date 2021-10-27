Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded by KeyCorp

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Shares of WGO opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

