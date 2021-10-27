WinCash Price Hits $0.0562 on Major Exchanges (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $84,309.85 and $54.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

