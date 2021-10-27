WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million.

WSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

WSC stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

