Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90-8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $93.97.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

