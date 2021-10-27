Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90-8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.83.
Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $93.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.
In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.