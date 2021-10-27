Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB remained flat at $$8.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,397. The firm has a market cap of $207.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

