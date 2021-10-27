Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WDO. National Bankshares upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

WDO opened at C$11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$13.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.27.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$63.88 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$607,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,803,740.40. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,000 in the last ninety days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

