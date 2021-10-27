Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Werner Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.64. 641,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,001. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 417.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 60.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 173.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 119,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 75,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $13,326,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

