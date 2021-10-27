Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Welltower were worth $56,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,524,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,712,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,013,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,599,000 after acquiring an additional 172,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

