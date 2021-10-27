Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evonik Industries (EVK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA: EVK) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/15/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/14/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/11/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/6/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/4/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/16/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/8/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/6/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/6/2021 – Evonik Industries was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Shares of FRA EVK traded down €0.11 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching €28.29 ($33.28). 562,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Evonik Industries AG has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.80.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

