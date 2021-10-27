Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/27/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

10/25/2021 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $381.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Essex Property Trust have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the year. The recent trend in the 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revision indicates a favorable outlook for the company. With relaxation in the Covid-19 restrictions, the company’s markets witnessed decent recovery in fundamentals. The residential REIT issued an operating update for the third quarter and reaffirmed its third-quarter and full-year 2021 guidance ranges. Essex Property has a sturdy property base in the West Coast market and enjoys healthy balance-sheet strength. The company is also leveraging technology and scale to drive growth. The reopening of the economy is boosting optimism. However, the outmigration trend of population and business has emerged as a concern. Oversupply in its urban markets adds to its woes.”

10/12/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $341.00 to $349.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $359.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $333.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/23/2021 – Essex Property Trust is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Essex Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.92. 430,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $345.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.31.

Get Essex Property Trust Inc alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,315. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.