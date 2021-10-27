Wedbush Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

CFG stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 219,562 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

