Wedbush Cuts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $325.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $398.48.

Shares of FB opened at $315.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.28. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $17,054,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,348,783 shares of company stock valued at $838,275,510. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

