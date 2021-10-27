Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 258.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 480,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 346,485 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

