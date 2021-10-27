WAX Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $581.71 million and approximately $123.65 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00038514 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,804,611,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,415,223 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

