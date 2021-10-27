Waterdrop Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 3rd (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop’s (NYSE:WDH) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. Waterdrop had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Waterdrop stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waterdrop will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.