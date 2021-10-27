Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,126.00

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,126 ($14.71) and last traded at GBX 1,100 ($14.37), with a volume of 10909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,092 ($14.27).

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,115 ($14.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,018.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 888.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other Watches of Switzerland Group news, insider Brian Duffy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.69), for a total value of £10,480,000 ($13,692,187.09).

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile (LON:WOSG)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

