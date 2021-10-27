Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of WMG opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.