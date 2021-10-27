Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.
WRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.
Shares of WRBY stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $59.78.
