Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

