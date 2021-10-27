W.W. Grainger, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

W.W. Grainger has raised its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. W.W. Grainger has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $22.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of GWW traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.90. The company had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,776. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $345.00 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

