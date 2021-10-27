Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Holdings Increased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,844 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Vontier stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.63. 556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,181. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.