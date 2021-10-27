Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Erste Group cut Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

