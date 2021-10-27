Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $723.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report $723.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $729.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.06 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $575.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

VSTO traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $42.08. 395,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,500. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.