VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 1,160.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIL traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

