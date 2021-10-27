Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. 179,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.09. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

