Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 70,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,360,954 shares.The stock last traded at $11.53 and had previously closed at $10.97.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

