Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.
VBTX traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. 2,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,637. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
About Veritex
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
