Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

VBTX traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. 2,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,637. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritex stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Veritex worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

