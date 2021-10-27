Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Lifted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 324.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $244,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

