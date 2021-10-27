Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce $38.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.60 million. Vericel posted sales of $32.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $170.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.67 million to $170.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $216.22 million, with estimates ranging from $202.93 million to $239.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 283.02 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. Vericel has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $68.94.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

