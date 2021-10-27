venBio Partners LLC Invests $35.39 Million in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,608,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,393,000. Elevation Oncology accounts for about 4.2% of venBio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. venBio Partners LLC owned about 11.43% of Elevation Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,696,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($4.46). Equities analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELEV shares. Wedbush began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

Elevation Oncology Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.