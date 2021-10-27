Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 2.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $210,874,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

NYSE VEEV traded down $9.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,068. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.09.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

