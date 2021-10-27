Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 85.7% in October

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VASO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 22,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,399. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.24.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

