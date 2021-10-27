Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.65. 105,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,271. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

