Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

VBR traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.98. 7,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,839. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

