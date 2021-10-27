Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 2,964.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.98. The company had a trading volume of 78,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,984. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $147.90 and a 1-year high of $211.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,216,000.

