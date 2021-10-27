Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 299,044 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $203,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Shares of PLAY opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

