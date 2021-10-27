Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Cut by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. 164,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,313,668. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76.

