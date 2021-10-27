Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $97.00 at Barclays

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $82.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

NYSE VLO opened at $81.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 307.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 30,073 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 50,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 115,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

