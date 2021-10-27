Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

