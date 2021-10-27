VAALCO Energy (EGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $47.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.69 million. On average, analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGY stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $192.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

