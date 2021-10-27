Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 700 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

NYSE SUI opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

