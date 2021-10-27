USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

NYSE:USNA traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 118,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,855. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on USNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

