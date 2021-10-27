USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of USNA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,707. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

