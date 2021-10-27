USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
Shares of USNA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,707. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.85.
In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
