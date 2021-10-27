US Capital Advisors Weighs in on NuStar Energy L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

NS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 70.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

