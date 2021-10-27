US Capital Advisors Comments on Energy Transfer LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

ET opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

